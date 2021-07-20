Marine Aids to Navigation Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Sarbananda Sonowal said the salient features of the Bill include development of vessel traffic services for enhancing the safety and efficiency of shipping, to protect the environment. (File photo)

Amid the din in the Rajya Sabha in the afternoon, Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, which he termed “very important” for the “entire country and particularly to develop our entire navigation system”.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in March, and seeks to repeal the Lighthouse Act of 1927, and, according to Sonowal, it is aimed at development, maintenance and management of marine aids to navigation across the country.

Sonowal said the salient features of the Bill include development of vessel traffic services for enhancing the safety and efficiency of shipping, to protect the environment, and marking of wrecks in general waters to indicate sunken or stranded vessels for safe navigation. Also, it seeks the development of heritage lighthouses. The discussion on the Bill will continue.