Ex-union minister Margaret Alva is Opposition’s vice presidential candidate

Opposition parties announced Sunday that former Union minister and governor Margaret Alva is their candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence.

Announcing the decision, Pawar said that 17 Opposition parties have unanimously decided on Margaret Alva’s name.

Alva, a five-term Member of Parliament, has served as a minister at the Centre and as the governor of Goa.

The opposition leaders’ meeting, which began at 3 pm and continued till 4:30 pm, was attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha; DMK’s TR Baalu; Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut; CPI leader D Raja; CPI leader Binoy Viswam; Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko; TRS member Keshav Rao; Samajwadi Party leader Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav; CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury; IUML member ET Mohammed Basheer; and RJD’s Amarendra Dhari Singh.

However, no one was present in the meeting from the Trinamool Congress which is the second largest opposition party in the Rajya Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also did not attend the meeting.

On Saturday, the BJP had announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate.

The election for the office of Vice-President of India will be held on August 6 and the counting will take place on the same day. The last date to file a nomination is July 19.

The term of office of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10. This will be the 16th Vice-Presidential election in the country.

As per article 66 of the Constitution, the Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (both elected and nominated members).

On June 21, the Opposition parties had announced Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the presidential elections to be held on July 18. It was after this that the BJP had named Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s candidate for the presidential polls.