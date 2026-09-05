Marco Rubio visit likely in October, Quad summit on G20 margins in US being explored

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 05:05 AM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to visit India in October, and officials are preparing for a possible summit of Quad leaders in December in the US, The Indian Express has learnt.
The Quad summit — the grouping comprises the US, India, Japan and Australia — is likely to take place on the sidelines of the summit of G20 leaders which, under the US presidency, will take place at the Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida, on December 14-15.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted a meeting of Quad Sherpas in New Delhi Thursday. It was attended by Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to South and Central Asia and Ambassador of US to India; Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary, Strategic Planning and Coordination Group, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia; and, Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan.
A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and US State Department said, “The Quad Sherpas’ Meeting follows the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi on 26th May 2026 and was convened to take forward its outcomes and to prepare for the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.”
It said the Sherpas reviewed progress across ongoing Quad initiatives and discussed ways to further strengthen practical cooperation, with a shared commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.
“Discussions covered key areas of Quad cooperation, including maritime and transnational security; economic prosperity and security; critical and emerging technologies; and humanitarian assistance and emergency response. The Sherpas also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the broader regional and global context,” it said.
The Quad Sherpas, the statement said, reaffirmed the importance of focusing on concrete, action-oriented initiatives. They looked forward to continued consultations in the lead-up to the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, it stated.
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Ambassador Gor, in a post on X, said, “The Quad is moving forward with clear purpose.” He said that he joined other Quad Sherpas to set an action plan for concrete deliverables – advancing President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s commitment to a strong, results-oriented Quad.
“Proud to take up the mantle of Quad Sherpa and to help turn that vision into action,” he said.
India was supposed to host the Quad summit last year, but its ties with the US were strained after Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Delhi. The two countries are currently firming up a bilateral trade deal.
While efforts are being made by both India and the US to repair ties – Rubio visited India in May this year for the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers – it looks unlikely that the US President will be travelling to India this year.
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Rubio’s next India visit will be an attempt to schedule a Quad summit in the US because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the G20 summit.