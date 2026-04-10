Marco Rubio to visit India next month, says US envoy after ‘productive meeting’ with Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in Washington, DC. (@USAmbIndia/X via PTI Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit New Delhi next month, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announed on Friday following “a productive meeting” with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is in Washington DC on an official visit.

Coming in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, which has impacted global supply chains and energy security, it will be Rubio’s first visit to India as the US Secretary of State.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, met Rubio at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.