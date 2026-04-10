Marco Rubio to visit India next month, says US envoy after ‘productive meeting’ with Vikram Misri

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit New Delhi next month, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announed on Friday following “a productive meeting” with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is in Washington DC on an official visit.
Coming in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, which has impacted global supply chains and energy security, it will be Rubio’s first visit to India as the US Secretary of State.
Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, met Rubio at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.
“Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad,” Gor posted on X. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month, Gor wrote.
“We look forward to deepening our engagement in these important sectors and much more to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the Indian embassy in the US stated over a post on X.
Earlier, Misri held separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker. During his meeting with Hooker, the Foreign Secretary discussed working closely on security, defence and economy.
Misri’s US visit comes at a crucial juncture as both nations navigate the complex security landscape in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
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In a statement by the US State Department attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, it was noted, “Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities.”
During his US visit, Misri also met Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and discussed deepening India-US tech cooperation. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they discussed the shared vision for resilient supply chains and collaboration in semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum, AI, nuclear energy and next steps in implementing the Pax Silica initiative.
A day earlier, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior US officials, focusing on the situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific while reviewing strategic defence and trade relations. He also met with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, Mike Duffey.
The MEA said that Misri’s visit will “provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India–US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas”.
Misri’s trip follows Jaishankar’s visit to Washington DC in February 2026 and is in keeping with the “regular high-level exchanges between the two sides”, the MEA stated.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More