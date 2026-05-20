Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23; trade, defence, energy on agenda

Indicating an incremental progress in bilateral ties with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26, in what will be his first visit to the country as the US Secretary of State and NSA.
According to a statement from US State Department spokesperson, Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, “Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi”.
“The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials,” the statement said.
Rubio is also likely to take part in a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Quad countries.
During the visit, Rubio is also likely to attend the 250th year celebrations of American Independence in Delhi. While his Delhi visit was known, addition of Kolkata, Agra and Jaipur are new stops in the itinerary.
Preparations are underway to schedule the visits of Australian and Japanese Foreign Ministers around the same time, sources said.
If the Quad leaders’ summit takes place later this year, it will work towards eliminating the shadow cast on Indo-US ties as well as the future of the Quad grouping ever since US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India and prohibitive costs on new H-1B visa applications.
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The tariffs were removed after the two sides agreed on a trade deal early February this year. Now, the two sides are also looking at an Indian delegation going to the US to finalise the trade agreement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with US Secretary of State Rubio. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Rubio during his visit to Washington DC last month.
Rubio’s visit to India, the first by the US Secretary of State and NSA from the Trump administration, was disclosed by Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India last month, who was in the meeting between Misri and Rubio in Washington DC.
After the meeting, Gor, in a post on X, had said, “Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!”
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Last month, Gor had said the focus now is on Rubio’s trip. “The Secretary (Rubio) is coming here next month, which we’re very excited by… He doesn’t just show up. We actually have some incredible deals that we’re hoping to finalise in time for his visit at the end of May,” he said.
He said the US is also looking forward to a Quad ministerial meeting. “We’re very much looking forward to having a ministerial Quad meeting here in India. This is also the Secretary’s first visit to India. So he’s very excited to come, not only to Delhi, but also to visit other places,” he said.
“India is vitally important to us. It’s an incredible partner and the President also has an incredible relationship with your Prime Minister… If you look at Secretary Rubio, he does not travel because he’s full-time at the White House also. So the fact that he is coming over here shows the level of importance that the United States gives to India,” he said.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More