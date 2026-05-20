Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23; trade, defence, energy on agenda

Indicating an incremental progress in bilateral ties with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26, in what will be his first visit to the country as the US Secretary of State and NSA.

According to a statement from US State Department spokesperson, Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, “Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi”.

“The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials,” the statement said.

Rubio is also likely to take part in a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Quad countries.