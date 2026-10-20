Marco Rubio’s India visit: Energy, trade, tech on table at meeting with Jaishankar today

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India comes amid the tension in relations between the two countries over visa restrictions and tariff threats.

His meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon is being seen as an attempt to repair ties. Indian officials said the two sides are expected to discuss “energy, trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies”.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to travel to the US for the G20 leaders summit in December, the meeting will also lay the groundwork for his visit.

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The choice of venue is being seen as an outreach to India’s business elite, which is based in Mumbai. Returning to India after less than five months, Rubio will not be going to Delhi. He will, instead, head to Jamnagar on Wednesday.