Watch | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal with wife Jeanette

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Jeanette Rubio during his four-day visit to India ahead of the Quad meeting scheduled for May 26.

Rubio arrived at Kheria airport in Agra on Monday in a special aircraft around 10 am. He then travelled by car to a hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal before heading to the monument in a golf cart under heavy security.

In the visitors’ book, he wrote: “Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the love treasures of the world.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette D. Rubio, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra He wrote in the visitors’ book – “Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the true treasures of the World.” pic.twitter.com/HmvZcoa2ry — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

During the visit, Rubio, along with his wife, were seen sitting on the marble bench at a photogenic location in scorching heat. The US secretary of state was also accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The diplomats spent around an hour at the 17th-century marble mausoleum. The ambassador also joined the Rubios for a photograph at the UNESCO World Heritage site. The US Secretary of State is also expected to visit Jaipur on Tuesday before returning to New Delhi again for the Quad meeting.

VIDEO | Agra, UP: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, his wife Jeanette Rubio, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrive at the Taj Mahal. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/HaR6bz94HR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2026

Security was tightened around the Taj Mahal during the high-profile visit. Officials said tourists already inside the monument complex were briefly asked to move out by security personnel.

The visit to the Taj Mahal came amid intense heat in Agra, which was among the hottest places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 32.8°C.