Watch | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal with wife Jeanette

The US Secretary of State toured the iconic monument in Agra with his wife and Ambassador Sergio Gor ahead of the Quad meeting.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMay 25, 2026 01:38 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor during his India visit ahead of the Quad meeting scheduled for May 26 in New Delhi.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor during his India visit ahead of the Quad meeting scheduled for May 26 in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Jeanette Rubio during his four-day visit to India ahead of the Quad meeting scheduled for May 26.

Rubio arrived at Kheria airport in Agra on Monday in a special aircraft around 10 am. He then travelled by car to a hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal before heading to the monument in a golf cart under heavy security.

In the visitors’ book, he wrote: “Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the love treasures of the world.”

During the visit, Rubio, along with his wife, were seen sitting on the marble bench at a photogenic location in scorching heat. The US secretary of state was also accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The diplomats spent around an hour at the 17th-century marble mausoleum. The ambassador also joined the Rubios for a photograph at the UNESCO World Heritage site. The US Secretary of State is also expected to visit Jaipur on Tuesday before returning to New Delhi again for the Quad meeting.

Security was tightened around the Taj Mahal during the high-profile visit. Officials said tourists already inside the monument complex were briefly asked to move out by security personnel.

The visit to the Taj Mahal came amid intense heat in Agra, which was among the hottest places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 32.8°C.

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