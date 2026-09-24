Rubio’s ‘regional partners’ pitch to India after Trump steps up sanctions

Following his first meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after US President Donald Trump’s new sanctions law, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that while countries that trade with Russia and Iran might face sanctions, the US will help “regional partners address their energy security challenges”.

With the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, Trump has given himself the authority to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on countries that continue to buy oil and gas from Russia. India and China are among major purchasers of Russian crude.

The US has said it expects New Delhi to increase direct purchases of American oil. “India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in March, granting Delhi a temporary waiver to buy oil from Moscow.