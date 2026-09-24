Rubio’s ‘regional partners’ pitch to India after Trump steps up sanctions

3 min readUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Following his first meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after US President Donald Trump’s new sanctions law, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that while countries that trade with Russia and Iran might face sanctions, the US will help “regional partners address their energy security challenges”.
With the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, Trump has given himself the authority to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on countries that continue to buy oil and gas from Russia. India and China are among major purchasers of Russian crude.
The US has said it expects New Delhi to increase direct purchases of American oil. “India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in March, granting Delhi a temporary waiver to buy oil from Moscow.
A US Department of State release after Rubio and Jaishankar met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly said, “The two also discussed sanctions that could be levelled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasised that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges.”
In a bilateral meeting with Rubio a day earlier, Jaishankar conveyed India’s economic and strategic concerns regarding the Russia sanctions Bill. In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister wrote, “Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.”
The discussion comes at a time when India continues to balance its strategic autonomy and energy security amid evolving global geopolitical dynamics.
Last Friday, Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The law authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.
In his address to world leaders at the United Nations Tuesday, Trump said he signed the “powerful new law” that provides him with “enormous new tariff authorities” on major buyers of Russian oil. “If necessary, I will have to use them. It’s time to stop the killing,” Trump said.
India has said it remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing.