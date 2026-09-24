In talks with Marco Rubio, Jaishankar flags India concerns over Russia sanctions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, Wednesday. (PTI)

In the first official discussion between Delhi and Washington after President Donald Trump signed the Russia sanctions Bill empowering the US to levy tariffs up to 100 per cent on Moscow’s energy buyers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s economic and strategic concerns to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The bilateral meeting Wednesday took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. Rubio will be travelling to India next month.

“Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA (Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act). Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting. He is leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UNGA.