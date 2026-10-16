Jaishankar will host UAE’s Dy PM, Rubio in Mumbai next week: MEA

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the government over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s proposed meeting with Indian officials in Mumbai next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be travelling to Mumbai where he will host UAE’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 19-20 and Rubio on October 20.

The discussions with Rubio are expected to cover key areas of bilateral cooperation, including “energy, trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies”, said MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Responding to questions at the weekly briefing, he said, “On 19-20 October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host in Mumbai the Deputy PM and FM of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for an official visit. On 20 October, the External Affairs Minister will hold talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attend the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the USA as the guest of honour.”