US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Delhi ahead of Quad meeting, first India visit in 14 years

Marco Rubio has arrived in Delhi for his first official India visit, with Quad talks, bilateral meetings and strategic discussions on the agenda.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 23, 2026 12:46 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Delhi on Friday for his first official visit to India, ahead of the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting and key discussions on trade, defence, technology and Indo-Pacific security cooperation. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached Delhi on Saturday, May 23, as part of his 4-day trip to India. Rubio is accompanied by US Ambassador Gor, US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel  and other officials. This comes ahead of the Quad meeting scheduled in Delhi next week with attendees from the US, Japan, Australia and India. Rubio is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

After landing in Delhi, he shared a post on X, saying: Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit!

This is Rubio’s first official trip to India as the US seeks to reset and stabilise strained ties with India soured after Trump’s tariff policies, which raised export duties on several Indian goods, says the Associated Press.

What’s on Marco Rubio’s agenda?

Before landing in Delhi, Rubio visited Saint Teresa’s Mother House and children’s home  in Kolkata. He was welcomed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor. The trip marks an end to a 14-year gap since a US secretary of state last visited the city. Before this, Hillary Clinton visited Delhi in 2012.

On Sunday, Rubio is expected to meet India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. As part of his four-day visit to India, Rubio is scheduled to visit Agra and Jaipur. “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip,” Rubio said ahead of his visit to India.

Sergio Gor, the US ambassador in India, in a social media post said Rubio will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Saturday in New Delhi. “Trade, Technology, Defense, Quad, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!”

Also Read | Today, India and US interests are not easily aligned. Let’s confront this

On Tuesday in New Delhi, Rubio will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Indo-pacific strategic alliance of QUAD  that has repeatedly accused China of flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea and aggressively pushing its maritime territorial claims. However, Beijing maintains that China’s military presence is purely defensive to protect its sovereign rights and calls the Quad an attempt to contain its economic growth and influence.

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