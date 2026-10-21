US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: ‘99% work done (on trade deal)… tariffs and visa curbs not targeted at India’

Signalling an outreach towards India and seeking to assuage concerns, visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the tariffs are not meant to “punish India” and the visa restrictions are “not targeted” at the country.
“I think we’re incredibly close. The way I would say it is, we are weeks, not months, away from, I think, finalising it. I think 99% of the work is done. The remaining factor, you have to have 100% done. But I feel very positive of the trajectory that it’s on,” he said.
“I don’t want to get into the details of the sticking points. I can simply tell you that it’s there. I won’t call them technicalities, but it’s language related. It’s basically down to what certain words mean and what certain phrases mean,” he said.
On the US’s earlier decision to target countries importing Russian oil and gas with up to 100% tariffs — President Donald Trump announced a waiver last week — and whether it could affect economic ties, Rubio said: “I mean, it can. There’s no doubt about it, and that’s why it has to be managed. It has to be managed very carefully, and that’s why the relationship we have is so critical. We certainly don’t want to do things. None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India.”
Speaking on the US administration’s visa restrictions, he said, “We are trying to fix 20 years of neglect of an immigration system that was simply not being enforced, and that’s not targeted at India.”
Looking back at his almost two years as US Secretary of State, Rubio said India-US ties have been “positive” and the Quad was an example of “very strong cooperation” with India, which is beginning to “actually turn ideas into action”.
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When asked about the Trump administration being soft on China, he rejected the perception. “Soft is not the right terminology…the attitude of this administration has been to try to find a level of strategic stability in our relationship with them,” he said. He added that a US-China trade war would be “devastating to the global economy” and would “impact India”.
Allaying Indian concerns on the Trump administration’s relations with Pakistan’s generals, Rubio said: “What everyone should be assured of in India is that our relationship, not just with Pakistan but with any country in the world, will never come at the expense of our relationship. We don’t view it that way in our relationship with India.”