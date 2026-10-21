US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: ‘99% work done (on trade deal)… tariffs and visa curbs not targeted at India’

Signalling an outreach towards India and seeking to assuage concerns, visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the tariffs are not meant to “punish India” and the visa restrictions are “not targeted” at the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Rubio said the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”. The two countries have been holding negotiations for more than a year-and-a-half now.

“I think we’re incredibly close. The way I would say it is, we are weeks, not months, away from, I think, finalising it. I think 99% of the work is done. The remaining factor, you have to have 100% done. But I feel very positive of the trajectory that it’s on,” he said.