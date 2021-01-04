Marching to show black flags to Khattar in Panchkula, farmers halted at toll plaza

Khattar has been facing the ire of farmers across the state for his government’s actions to stop the farmers from marching towards Delhi (File)

Hundreds of farmers, who were marching towards Red Bishop in Sector 1 from Chandimandir toll plaza to stage a protest and show black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, against the farm laws introduced by the Centre, were stopped by the police near the toll barrier Sunday afternoon.

The farmers, eventually, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Khattar and waved black flags at the spot. There was no report of any confrontation or use of force by the police.

The police kept one side of the Zirakpur-Shimla highway, which approaches Panchkula, blocked by parking buses until around 5 pm.

A group of farmers, mostly from the towns of Kalka-Pinjore, has been camping at Chandimandir toll plaza since December 25 to ensure their toll-free movement, “till the central government takes back contentious farm laws”.

Khattar has been facing the ire of farmers across the state for his government’s actions to stop the farmers from marching towards Delhi and the subsequent controversial statements regarding the farmers’ protests.

On December 24 when CM Khattar was in the city to campaign for BJP-JJP candidates for the MC polls, a large number of farmers were detained by the police to restrict them from protesting infront of the CM.