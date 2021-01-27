Marches in states to back tractor rally, slam farm laws

By 2 pm, farmers on NH-44 realised they won’t be able to move further. So they halted on the highway and moved to langars where tea, snacks and food was being offered to them. At 3 pm, a section of farmers started returning to Haryana and Punjab from NH-44 while some decided to stay.

Marches were carried out in several parts of the country by farmers and trade unions to express solidarity with the tractor rally in Delhi, demand repeal of the three farm laws and condemn the government’s response to the ongoing agitation. A few were also organised by political parties. A look at the states:

Tamil Nadu: Farmers and trade unions held protests against the new farm laws and to support the agitation in Delhi. Protesters took out motorcycle rallies in many areas though police denied permission. Such processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, among others. In Thanjavur, farmers had a scuffle with the police for stopping them. Over 300 people who attempted to protest on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli highway were detained.

Telangana: Leaders and activists of Left parties, farmers’ associations and others held a rally in Hyderabad in support of the protest in Delhi and demanded repeal of the new farm laws. The “farmers’ parade”, organised by the Telangana unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, condemned the police action against farmers in Delhi.

Kerala: The ruling CPI(M) organised ‘farmers parades’ in several areas, including panchayats and municipalities, in support of the tractor rally in the national capital. Protesting the death of a farmer in Delhi during the protests on Tuesday, Youth Congress activists took out a march to the Raj Bhavan here, but were detained and removed, police said.

Maharashtra: A tractor march organised in Aurangabad to extend support to the protesting farmers in New Delhi passed off peacefully. The march was organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Kisan Sabha and the Maharashtra Rajya Lal Bawta Shetmajur Union. Some workers of the Congress also joined the procession. Ram Baheti, one of the organisers of the march, said, “The clashes (in Delhi) occurred because of the stubborn stand of the Centre,” he added.

Rajasthan: Farmers who have been agitating at Shahjahanpur in Alwar near Rajasthan-Haryana border took out a tractor rally to Manesar (Haryana).

Gujarat: Surat police filed four cases against 93 people, including leaders of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti and the Congress, after they took out a Tiranga Yatra on tractors and two-wheelers to support the farmers’ protest, and to demand withdrawal of criminal cases against Patidar leaders. The PAAS was denied police permission for the rally.

Uttar Pradesh: The Samajwadi Party organised Kisan rallies across all districts in support of the farmers. SP president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a programme at Saifai in Etawah district where party workers gathered at the venue on tractors to show their support to farmers.