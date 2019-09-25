March to 10 nations will mark Gandhi anniversary

A one-year global foot march for “justice and peace,” covering 10 countries and 14,000 km, will start from New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2 and end at Geneva in September next year.

The initiative, named Jai Jagat, urges implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a dialogue with UN agencies in Geneva.

Headed by Gandhian Rajagopal P V, the march will start from Rajghat and travel through India for four months before heading to Switzerland through Iran and some Balkan nations.

Speaking at New Delhi Tuesday, Rajagopal said, “Through the ideology of Jai Jagat, there’s an effort to unite the world — how we can all come together to protect the planet.”

The organisers said the four pillars of advocacy related to the UN goals are at the core of the Jai Jagat campaign. They are eradication of poverty, social inclusion, climate justice and nonviolent resolution of conflicts.

Organisers estimate that 10,000 people would join the march internationally from countries including the UK, Spain and Sweden. An estimated funding of Rs 4 crore for the march will be raised through crowdfunding.