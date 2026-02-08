March 2026 deadline around the corner, 51 Maoists surrender in Sukma, Bijapur

2,400 Maoist cadres have laid down arms in the last two years.

A total of 51 Maoists, including 24 women, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.61 crore, surrendered in Sukma and Bijapur districts, officials said.

After the surrender, Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range Sundarraj P. said, “Over 2,400 Maoist cadres have left the organisation in the last two years. The administration remains committed to providing all willing cadres with support for a dignified rehabilitation”.

This comes as the central government’s March 2026 deadline for ending the Maoist insurgency looms. Also comes a day after a senior Maoist leader, L Prabhakar Rao, was killed in an encounter in Abujhmad with six others.

In Sukma, 21 cadres, including 14 women, carrying a bounty of Rs 76 lakh, surrendered along with 14 weapons. These included three AK-47 rifles with 120 rounds, two SLR rifles with 40 rounds, INSAS rifles with 50 rounds, five single-shot guns, three Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs) with 20 rounds, 10 gelatin sticks, wires, and 20 detonators.