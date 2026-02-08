March 2026 deadline around the corner, 51 Maoists surrender in Sukma, Bijapur

A total of 51 Maoists, including 24 women, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.61 crore, surrendered in Sukma and Bijapur districts, officials said.
After the surrender, Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range Sundarraj P. said, “Over 2,400 Maoist cadres have left the organisation in the last two years. The administration remains committed to providing all willing cadres with support for a dignified rehabilitation”.
This comes as the central government’s March 2026 deadline for ending the Maoist insurgency looms. Also comes a day after a senior Maoist leader, L Prabhakar Rao, was killed in an encounter in Abujhmad with six others.
In Sukma, 21 cadres, including 14 women, carrying a bounty of Rs 76 lakh, surrendered along with 14 weapons. These included three AK-47 rifles with 120 rounds, two SLR rifles with 40 rounds, INSAS rifles with 50 rounds, five single-shot guns, three Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs) with 20 rounds, 10 gelatin sticks, wires, and 20 detonators.
“The local residents helped us to get in touch with the Naxal cadres and facilitate the surrenders. Twelve of the cadres were from Chhattisgarh but were active in Odisha. Barely 20-odd armed cadres are left in Sukma and we appeal to them to return to the mainstream,” said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said, “Thirty Maoists, including 20 women, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 85 lakh distanced themselves from the violent ideology and chose the path of peace.”
Each surrendered Maoist will receive Rs 50,000 as immediate financial relief and will also be paid the bounty declared on them. Additional incentives will be provided for surrendered weapons, including Rs 4 lakh for returning an AK-47 rifle.
In 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a March 2026 deadline for ending the Maoist insurgency. Although in the last two years the Chhattisgarh Police, along with central forces, have killed or secured the surrender of all senior Maoist leaders, two leaders—Papa Rao, a Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member, and Central Committee member Mallaraji Reddy alias Sangram—are still active.
A continuing concern for the forces is Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), which remains active despite being broken into smaller formations.
Its longtime commander Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh in November last year, while his successor Barse Deva surrendered in Telangana in January this year.
