Marathwada region: Rabi sowing dips amid acute water stress

IN AN indication of the acute water scarcity across large parts of the Marathwada region, the Aurangabad region has recorded sowing on only 35 per cent of the average land cropped during the rabi or winter sowing season. The Latur region, accounting for five other districts also in Marath-wada, has recorded 70 per cent rabi sowing.

With overall rabi sowing in the state down to 60 per cent of average, the three districts grouped by the department of agriculture as the Aurangabad division have reported rabi sowing on 2,68,238 hectares of land until the end of January. The average area under rabi crops for these districts cumulatively is 7,73,231 hectares. At the end of January 2018, these three districts witnessed rabi sowing on 6,99,996 hectares of land.

Other regions witnessing a sharp dip in rabi sowing are Pune (44 per cent of average) and Nashik (56 per cent of average).

Among the three districts counted by the agriculture department as the Aurangabad division, Aurangabad recorded sowing on 50,941 hectares, or 24 per cent of the average 2,09,017 hectares; Jalna recorded sowing on 92,265 hectares or 65 per cent of the average 1,41,389 hectares and Beed district recorded sowing on 1,25,032 hectares or 30 per cent of the average 4,22,825 hectares.

The dip in acreage under rabi jowar or sorghum, a hardy crop that requires minimal water, will also mean less readily available fodder for farmers owning livestock. With fodder becoming costly and water sources drying up, providing adequate drought mitigation measures for livestock owners will be among the most challenging aspects of tackling rural distress in summer months.

Across the state, cultivation or rabi jowar has fallen to 47 per cent of average, continuing a trend from 2017-18 when it fell to 71 per cent of average. Oilseeds had also taken a hit as rabi sowing slows this year, acreage under oilseeds is down this January to 22 per cent of average across the state, down from 60 per cent last year. “Such a reduction in area under rabi crops is a portent for acute distress in coming months — farmers have neither a crop to tend nor have works under MGNREGA picked up pace,” said Dr Ashok Dhawale, national president of the Al India Kisan Sabha.

“The Rs 6,000 per year offered by the Centre through its Budget speech is worse than a lollipop. The farm community, waiting for five years for the fulfilment of promises made at election time in 2014, including a loan waiver and a fair remunerative price at 1.5 times the cost of cultivation, is going to be angry even while the government of Maharashtra is yet to kick off measures to tackle the drought.”