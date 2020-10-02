Marathwada Rains: Sena MLAs urge CM to give compensation to farmers for crop losses

Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Shiv Sena legislators from Marathwada region have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to give compensation to the farmers who have suffered crop losses due to incessant rains in the last few days.

Thackeray held a meeting with party legislators from Marathwada region on Thursday at Varsha residence to discuss the issues of their assembly constituencies. Rahul Patil, Sena legislator from Parbhani, said the government has issued an order to inspect the crop losses due to the floods and heavy rainfall.

“Due to the incessant rainfall, many farmers have suffered crop losses. So we urged Thackeray to instruct the administration to inspect the crop losses and give compensation to farmers,” said Patil.

He further said that Thackeray has given instructions to the administration on the same. Other legislators raised the issue of the delayed irrigation projects, roads, health infrastructure among other issues, said sources.

Since last week, Thackeray has been holding meetings of party legislators at Varsha, his official residence, from all regions to discuss issues related to their constituencies. Thackeray’s meetings with legislators at official residence come in the backdrop of the opposition’s allegations that he was conducting only virtual meetings.

Sources in Sena also said that Thackeray had held virtual meetings with the party legislators in the last few months on Covid-19 situation but other issues were not taken up. “As a party chief too, he is hearing and addressing the issues of party legislators. Thackeray will also meet the legislators from alliance partners such as Congress and NCP in coming days,” said a Sena leader.

