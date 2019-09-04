Marathwada may get some rain this month, but will still be deficient

As southwest monsoon enters its final month, there are chances that Marathwada may not receive the season’s normal rainfall this year. And if that happens, this will be the second consecutive year when the sub-division remains rain deficient.

Advertising

Though rain during the last 48 hours has helped put the sub-division in the normal rainfall category, some districts here are among the worst affected in the country, as on September 3.

For instance, the rain deficiency this season in most of the districts range from -35 per cent in Beed to Parbhani ( – 29 per cent) , Latur ( – 22 per cent), Jalna (- 21 per cent), Hingoli (- 20 per cent) , Osmanabad (- 17 per cent) and Nanded (- 8 per cent).

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Marathwada is unlikely to receive good rain in the days ahead. “A fresh low pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and this system is likely to bring widespread rain over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh. But it will be tracking a northwards path, depriving Marathwada of any significant rainfall activity,” said a senior official from IMD, Pune.

Advertising

While major rain deficient districts are in Marathwada, the rainfall scenario in Solapur (- 47 per cent), Yavatmal (- 37 per cent) and Washim (- 33 per cent) is also grim, with no great improvement possible during the rest of the monsoon this year.

The week-wise rainfall analysis of the districts, since June, suggests that rainfall recorded over Parbhani, Latur and Beed has remained below normal during the entire season. Normal rainfall was recorded over Jalna and Hingoli only during two weeks while Osmanabad experienced normal rain for only one week this year.