Forty Years Ago: August 7, 1978

Marathwada stir

THE MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY Students’ Action Committee and the Students’ Co-ordination Committee, which were agitating for 11 days against the Maharashtra government’s decision to rename the university after B R Ambedkar, resolved to suspend the agitation. The committee expressed high regard for Ambedkar and urged the state government to set up an alternative memorial.

Bhagirathi Blocked

THE BHAGIRATHI, WHICH turns into the mighty Ganga in the plains, has been choked somewhere in Uttar Kashi district due to a suspected landslide at an unknown place. The water level in the Bhagirathi had receded by three metres due to choking of the river as a result of suspected landslide. The state government made frantic requests to the Indian Air Force authorities to locate the site of the landslide.

Pope Paul Dead

POPE PAUL VI, 80-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died. The Vatican spokesperson said Pope Paul who suffered a heart attack at his summer palace in Castel Gandolfo died at 1:10 a.m.

Panthers Fired At

ARMED GUARDS OF a godown at Walehandnagar, the sugar-rich town in Maharashtra, fired at a mob of Dalit Panthers who took out a procession late night to protest against “caste riots” in Marathwada. According to police, the mob had indulged in stone-throwing in which a sub-inspector, five constables and six security guards of the godown were injured.

Skyjack Bid

A PISTOL- WIELDING Dutch man, who said he had explosives, tried to skyjack a KLM airliner on an Amsterdam-Madrid flight, but passengers overpowered him and the plane landed safely, the police said. The gun turned out to be a toy.

