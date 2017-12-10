Marathi in schools: BJP seeks mandatory subject in higher classes

According to political observers, the BJP, by invoking the Marathi language card, was making another bid at reaching out to the Maratha population. According to political observers, the BJP, by invoking the Marathi language card, was making another bid at reaching out to the Maratha population.

In another bid to reach out to the Marathi-speaking population, the ruling BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday stepped up the demand for compulsory teaching of Marathi language in higher secondary classes in private schools.

While it is compulsory for private schools in Maharashtra to teach students Marathi up to class VIII, the party has argued that several elite schools, especially in south Mumbai, have replaced the state’s official language with foreign languages such as German and French for higher secondary classes.

The party’s senior leader and spokesperson Shaina NC approached Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday demanding the latter’s intervention to reverse the trend.

The party’s move comes at a time when the Union Human Resource Development Ministry is already mulling a proposal for the introduction of the three-language formula in private schools from the next academic year, for the promotion of Indian languages. The formula proposes that students should compulsorily learn three languages —English, Hindi, and the regional language — even in the higher secondary section, while those interested in learning foreign languages could do so as elective subjects.

The move also comes at a time when ties between the BJP and its warring ally have worsened. According to political observers, the BJP, by invoking the Marathi language card, was making another bid at reaching out to the Maratha population, still seen as the Shiv Sena’s core voter base.

Shaina NC, in her communication to the Governor, has demanded that the government initiate steps to ensure that schools do not drop Marathi as a teaching language.

