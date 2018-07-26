SP among cops hurt in stone-pelting in Satara; police resort to lathicharge

A few policemen, including Satara district’s Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil and local residents, were injured when protesters attacked police vehicles during a bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party MLAs Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale and Shashikant Shinde participated in a march organised by the Morcha from Rajwada to the district collectorate in Satara. Some agitators initially staged protests at the district collectorate and later blocked the Pune-Bangalore highway at Satara.

When police teams reached the spot, protesters started pelting stones and attacking private vehicles on the highway. To bring the situation under control, police resorted to lathicharge. But the protesters pelted stones and glass bottles at the police personnel and damaged several vehicles, including a police one. Police then fired tear gas shells and later opened fire to control the agitators.

Traffic movement between Pune and Kolhapur, and from Kolhapur to Pune via Satara, was halted for some time as a preventive measure, triggering traffic jams on the highway. A large number of police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. Police detained about 50 protesters over their alleged involvement in the violence. Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangare Patil rushed to Satara, along with district guardian minister Vijay Shivtare and District Collector Shwera Singhal.

