Maratha reservation: Uddhav asks lawyers to make strong presentation for govt in SC

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting.

A day after the Supreme Court (SC) said it would hold daily hearings in the Maratha reservation case from July 27, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting and instructed lawyers to make a strong presentation for the government before the apex court.

The quota, which was upheld by the Bombay High Court in June 2019, is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has refused to grant interim stay on the admission process of postgraduate medical courses. The government lawyers have presented our side strongly and have provided the relief to the students. Now, the lawyers should present the government side in a strong manner in the next hearing,” said Thackeray.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said that Thackeray was briefed about the current status of the court matters on the Maratha reservation and also discussed the government strategy to defend the case in the court.

Besides Chavan, ministers Dilip Walse-Patil and Eknath Shinde, both members of the cabinet sub-committee, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and senior officials of the government, also attended the review meeting.

On Wednesday, the apex court refused to grant an interim stay while hearing the petitions that challenged reservation granted to Maratha community in education and jobs. The court posted the matter for daily hearing from July 27.

Earlier in the day, Chavan also held discussions on the issue with Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.