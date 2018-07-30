Maratha reservation stir: Violence erupts in Chakan, protestors block Pune-Nashik highway

Pune: Protesters torched and damaged many vehicles in Chakan area during the Maratha agitation on Monday. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan) Pune: Protesters torched and damaged many vehicles in Chakan area during the Maratha agitation on Monday. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan)

The agitation for Maratha reservation turned violent in Chakan area in Pune, when a group of protesters vandalised at least 50 vehicles and torched five buses. The Pune Nashik highway was blocked by protestors in Chakan, an industrial area in Pune district.

The stir for Maratha reservation took a violent turn recently when a 28-year-old Maratha youth Kakasaheb Dattatraya Shinde, died a week ago, after jumping into the Godavari river from a bridge in Kaygaon Toka village in Gangapur tehsil of Aurangabad.

Pune rural police imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting the assembly of more than four persons at one place. Police resorted to lathicharge initially, but later used tear gas canisters to control the violent mob. Police officials said more additional force has been sent to the area late in the afternoon to avoid further escalation of the situation.

Elsewhere, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Aurangabad over the Maratha quota demand, police told PTI. The man, identified as Pramod Jaising Hore, had posted a message on his Facebook page and shared a message on WhatsApp yesterday, saying he would be ending his life in support of the reservation demand, said Mukundwadi police station’s Senior Inspector Natha Jadhav.

The Maratha community has been seeking 16 per cent quota in government jobs and education. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan) The Maratha community has been seeking 16 per cent quota in government jobs and education. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan)

The Congress accused the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of “dilly-dallying” on the issue of reservations for the Maratha community in jobs and education and sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter. In a memorandum to the Governor, the party said the government would be to blame if the law and order situation in deteriorates if a decision on the quota issue is not announced immediately.

The Maratha community has been seeking 16 per cent quota in government jobs and education. The politically influential community constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population.

With PTI inputs

