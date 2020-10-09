Maratha reservation should be under SEBC, OBC quota should not be diluted: Fadnavis

He expressed concern over attempts by some sections to push Maratha reservation under OBC category. (Representational)

While extending its support to Maratha reservation, the state BJP on Thursday said that quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should not be diluted to provide reservation to the community.

At the Maharashtra BJP executive meeting held in Mumbai, the party adopted a resolution reaffirming its commitment to Maratha reservation promising 12 per cent and 13 per cent quota in educational institutions and jobs, respectively.

Addressing the conclave, former CM and Opposition leader in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis announced the BJP’s support to various Maratha organisations demanding reservation.

“The BJP is committed to Maratha reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act. At the same time, the BJP will not allow dilution of OBC quota. The OBC quota should remain intact and protected in its current status,” Fadnavis said.

He expressed concern over attempts by some sections to push Maratha reservation under OBC category. “In the last few months, I am aghast to hear some leaders from ruling parties suggesting Maratha reservation under OBC could be a way out to resolve the current crisis. Any attempt to promote it is dangerous. It would lead to polarisation and violate the social harmony among Marathas and OBCs,” Fadnavis said.

“To ensure there was no conflict among communities, the BJP government in 2018 brought a special Act. Maratha reservation was given under a separate category, SEBC. It was to safeguard the reservation of OBCs,” said.

While holding the MVA government responsible for the current situation, he said, “After filing petition in the Supreme Court it is necessary to complete the process. It has to be mentioned before the CJI. For the last one month the government has taken no follow-up measures.”

The day-long conclave also saw the BJP questioning the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the three farm Bills. “NCP president Sharad Pawar had all along supported contract farming and market liberalisation. But unfortunately, NCP has protested these reforms. The dictate from Congress high command appears to have forced the NCP and Sena to change their stand,” he said.

“The government’s functioning and failure on all fronts remind us of Lokmanya Tilak’s famous statement against the Britishers – ‘Is this government’s head in place?’ Today, we have to ask this Maha Vikas Aghadi government, ‘Is your head in place,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier, BJP national president J P Nadda, through videoconference, emphasised on policy reforms under the Modi government and urged the state unit to campaign aggressively across rural and urban areas. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said the party would launch a statewide campaign in support of agriculture reforms.

