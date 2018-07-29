Maratha agitation: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures partial withdrawal of cases against protesters

The chief minister’s announcement came a day after the community leaders demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the protesters. (Express photo) The chief minister’s announcement came a day after the community leaders demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the protesters. (Express photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured partial withdrawal of police cases registered against Maratha youths for vandalising properties during the recently-held protests for reservation. However, the government refused to pull out the criminal charges, like assaulting police officials.

“The criminal charges involving attacks on police will not be withdrawn but others will be taken back. The community needs to resort to peace,” Fadnavis said while addressing reporters at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

The chief minister’s announcement came a day after the community leaders demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the protesters. Over 80 people who staged violent protests were identified and arrested by Thane and Navi Mumbai police last week. So far, 90 people have been booked on various charges ranging from murder, rioting, damage to property and causing grievous injuries to police and government employees.

Fadnavis today held a meeting with BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane, along with some leaders of the community who are pro-reservation.

The CM also said that the State Commission for Backward Classes is expected to submit its report on the extent of social backwardness of the Maratha community within a month, following which the government will discuss the same in the special session of the state legislature. “The report will be submitted within a month. Once it is received, we will discuss in the special session of the state legislature and take further action,” he said.

The commission is currently conducting a survey on the socio-economic backwardness of the Marathas who have been demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education.

Assuring that the BJP government is supporting the expectations of the Maratha community on quota demand, Fadnavis said, “We will also ensure that no injustice is done (to Marathas) during the ongoing mega recruitment drive of the state government.”

(With PTI inputs)

