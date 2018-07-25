Maratha reservation protest LIVE updates: Strike enters second day, agitators gather amid heavy police deployment

Maratha reservation agitation intensifies, protesters start gathering. Maratha reservation agitation intensifies, protesters start gathering.

As the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation in jobs and education intensifies, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a bandh in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called for an emergency high-level meeting to review the “progress” made by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on the issue.

The Maratha leaders want the government to give them OBC status and not reservation because any quota, beyond the existing 50 per cent, would be difficult to implement. On the other hand, if the Marathas are granted OBC status, they would qualify for the existing OBC quotas. The protesters have now vowed to gherao ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister in Mumbai, press for his resignation and seek finality to their demands.

Fadnavis had earlier said a recruitment drive would be taken up once Maratha reservation gets constitutional and legal sanction. “There would be no injustice meted out to the Maratha community.”