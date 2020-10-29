Maratha reservation: Maharashtra govt moves second application before SC seeking setting up of constitutional bench

Supreme Court (File)

Again seeking vacation of the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday filed an application before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) urging that a larger constitutional bench be set up at the earliest to expedite a final decision on the matter. Last month, the government had filed a similar application before the SC.

“The state government has requested the Chief Justice to set up the larger constitutional bench at the earliest,” PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who also heads the state Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said.

In the application, filed by advocate Sachin Patil, the government urged the CJI to withdraw the September 9 order that had stayed Maratha reservation.

While disallowing reservation both in education and jobs to the community, the SC had said the matter should be referred to larger constitutional bench for a final decision.

With Maratha organisations resorting to protests, the government is under pressure to immediately implement the reservation for the community.

When contacted, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “The state government is not serious about pursuing the matter in court… There is widespread anger among Maratha students who believe they are being deprived of their legitimate right.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd