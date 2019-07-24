Maratha reservation: Don’t implement GR giving retrospective effect till Aug 13, HC tells govt

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to implement the government resolution (GR) giving retrospective effect to reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community till August 13.

A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre were hearing petitions filed by four persons seeking to quash and set aside the GR passed on July 7, 2019, giving retrospective effect to Maratha reservation.

Through the GR dated July 11, 2019, the Devendra Fadnavis government had been hoping to absorb those Maratha candidates into service, whose applications had been stuck after the HC on November 14, 2014 stayed the 16 per cent quota that then Congress-NCP government had granted to the community through an ordinance issued on July 9, 2014.

The petition, filed through advocates Ramesh Badi and C M Lokesh, stated that the four petitioners were appointed as class 4 grade employees or peons between 2014 and 2016. They were selected as part of the regular employment process in the zilla parishad of Kolhapur.

The petition added that the zilla parishad, while appointing the petitioners, had stated in the appointment order that the appointment will be subject to the outcome of a Special Leave Petition pending in the Supreme Court regarding reservation. It added that on the basis of the GR, the petitioners could be removed from service. “This petitioner, in order to avoid his removal from the office of the zilla parishad, has no option than to approach the HC to stay the impugned GR,” the petition stated.

On June 27, the HC had ruled that the reservation extended by the state to the community by categorising them as a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) was valid.