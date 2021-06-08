Maratha quota: Uddhav-led team to meet PM Modi today

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will lead a delegation of ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday on the issue of the Maratha quota, which was struck down by the Supreme Court last month. The delegation will also take up other matters including a post-cyclone Tauktae relief package and GST dues.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the delegation, which comprises the Chief Minister, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan who is also chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, will meet the PM on Tuesday. These were the names that had been finalised so far, he said. Official sources said the meeting is scheduled for 11 am.

“Issues such as Maratha reservation, OBC reservation, relief package for people affected by Tauktae, pending GST dues will be discussed with the PM,” said Walse Patil.

Sources said that even though the Centre has challenged the SC judgment on the 102nd amendment, the government believes the Centre’s review petition would not help in giving reservation to the Maratha community. Even if the states get the power for SEBC, the 50 per cent reservation limit would remain, and it is this that needs to be changed for the Maratha quota to become a reality. But the Centre has been quiet on the issue, said sources.