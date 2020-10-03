Maratha quota: Protest outside residence of revenue minister

Protest in Belapur on Friday. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Maratha organisations on Friday took their protest to the doorsteps of politicians across partylines.

At Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, under the banner Sakal Maratha Organisation, activists held demonstration in front of Revenue Minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat’s residence. Among those protesting included his sister Durga Tambe and her husband Dr Sudhir Tambe, a member in state council from Nashik Graduate constituency.

Durga Tambe told mediapersons, “Maratha reservation should be restored and implemented. This is my demand. As a sister, I want my brother to fulfil this demand. This will be the best Diwali gift.”

The protesters assembled in small numbers maintaining social distance and wearing masks. At New Mumbai, Maratha Kranti Morcha staged protests outside BJP’s Belapur MLA Manda Mhatra and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik’s residences. Another group from MKM protested outside NCP leader and member of council Shashikant Shinde’s residence. Protesters also assembled outside the residence of Union Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Raosaheb Danve in Jalna district.

Availing benefits under 10 per cent reservation for EWS, which was proposed by the cabinet sub-committee, has not gone down well with Maratha leaders. According to Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, BJP MP and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, “I don’t agree with this short-term solution. Once Marathas take benefit through 10 per cent EWS quota, their prospect for independent reservation, which was originally sanctioned through an Act under SEBC, comes into question and could be denied.”

