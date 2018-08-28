Maratha quota: Morcha asks govt to declare special Assembly session, else threatens to gherao Mantralaya

Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have threatened to gherao Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on September 4. (File) Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have threatened to gherao Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on September 4. (File)

Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have threatened to gherao Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on September 4 if the state government fails to announce the dates of the special Assembly session to discuss reservation for the community.

“The state government must announce the dates for holding the special Assembly session. It is within the government’s rights to announce the dates. If it does not announce the dates by August 31, we will carry out a protest on vehicles- two wheelers and four wheelers- and gherao the Mantralaya on September 4,” said Kedar Suryawanshi of the Morcha.

He added that the protest would start by offering a tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at the Gateway of India. “We are starting from there, as we want to immerse the memorandum of our demands in the Arabian Sea where the government has promised to construct the tallest Shivaji Memorial,” he said.

Another leader said the government must also clarify how it plans to give reservation to the Maratha community without the reservation for the OBCs getting affected. Last week, leaders of the Morcha had threatened to start an indefinite protest across the state from December 1 if the government failed to fulfill its promise by then.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App