Maratha quota in PG medical colleges: SC declines plea challenging Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition challenging the Bombay High Court order dismissing a petition against the state government’s ordinance to provide 16 per cent reservation to Marathas in Post Graduate Medical and Dental college admissions.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, which heard the plea, said the admission process ended on June 17 and refused to pass any order saying “it will lead to chaos”. The High Court had on June 13 refused to hear the matter on the ground that the apex court had on June 4 restrained any other court from hearing any plea on PG Medical and Dental admissions for the current academic year.

Refusing to stay the ordinance, which amended the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018, the SC had on May 24 said that the HC which was already seized of similar petitions on the matter should hear it. Later on June 4, the SC had asked the state to conduct counselling for general category students to fill up the vacancies which had risen after the 10 per cent economic reservation quota was done away with. It later allowed students of all categories to participate in the counselling.

On Friday, the Maharashtra Legislative Council cleared a Bill to replace the ordinance providing reservation to Maratha community in postgraduate medical courses. The petition challenged the June 13 order of the High Court and claimed that the ordinance was contrary to the law laid down by the apex court.