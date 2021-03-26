Maratha quota hearing: Only EWS quota may remain, but these are policy matters, says SC

The judge made the remarks after Advocate Shriram P Pingle contended that caste-based reservations were being politicised.

The Supreme Court Thursday said “all reservations may go” one day and only a quota based on economic criteria may remain, but clarified that these are matters of government policy.

“You may be right. This may be a beginning. All reservations may go and only [quota for] EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] may remain. But these are policy matters,” said Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading a five-judge Constitution bench hearing the challenge to the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, which provides for a quota to Maratha community in jobs and admissions.

The bench is also considering whether there is a need to revisit its 1992 nine-judge Constitution bench decision in the Indra Sawhney case capping the maximum quota limit at 50 per cent.

The judge made the remarks after Advocate Shriram P Pingle contended that caste-based reservations were being politicised. Pingle told the bench, “I think the elephant that needs to be addressed in the room is caste”. He said the Indra Sawhney judgment “for good or bad, recognised caste as a ground for extending reservation”. The counsel stressed the need to make an effort to remove caste-based reservation in a phased manner.

“Your thoughts are very radical and good. But it is for the government to take a decision that caste and reservation should go,” the bench responded. “That is for Parliament and the legislature. It is a welcome idea…When the Constitution was enacted, the object was a caste-less, egalitarian society,” said Justice Bhushan.

Pingle pointed out that Maharashtra was the only state where the Mandal Commission list was used to include caste which does not exist in Maharashtra. After the Indra Sawhney judgment, more than 100 castes were included, he pointed out.

“Over-reservation is anti-reservation,” he said, adding that since this case has a larger magnitude on the social life of the country, it may be appropriate to consider all the pending cases and take a holistic view.

Appearing for the petitioners opposing the Maratha quota law, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan reiterated that the Sawhney case ruling need not be reconsidered. The 50 per cent limit should be retained, he said. “We are more equal now than we were 70 years ago and the focus must now be on other forms of affirmative action.”