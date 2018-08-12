Maratha quota agitation: Violence evokes criticism from industry, corporates

A vehicle that was set ablaze in Aurangabad district. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) A vehicle that was set ablaze in Aurangabad district. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The unprovoked violence at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Aurangabad during the Maratha Morcha bandh on Friday has evoked sharp reaction and anger from the industries and corporate sectors across Maharashtra and outside. Aurangabad is among the prime centres with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor set to bring the biggest investment and employment in the region of Marathwada.

And in this backdrop, the violence has made the corporate sector worried.

The Marathawada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (MCIA) officials believed that the violence had impacted over 60 companies in the MIDC area of Waluj in Aurangabad leading to huge financial loss running into several lakh crores.

On Friday, Sakal Maratha Samaj Maratha Kranti Morcha (SMSMKM) had called a state bandh, which turned violent leading to vandalisation of multinational companies and torching of vehicles at the MIDC area in Aurangabad.

Police have arrested 20 people. More people are likely to face action. The corporate heads have decided to cooperative with the administration by providing CCTV footage, according to Aurangabad Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad.

The companies that had been attacked included Siemens, Nahar Infotech, Endurance Technologies, Varroc, Akanksha Packs, NRB Bearings and Canpack, officials confirmed.

A delegation of MCIA will soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue. The president of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Kishor Rathi said, “Violence in industrial area has sent a negative message.”

