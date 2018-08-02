Maratha quota agitation: Police identify 100 protesters involved in Chakan violence, arrests likely soon

The protesters had set buses and private vehicles ablaze, pelted stones. (Express photo) The protesters had set buses and private vehicles ablaze, pelted stones. (Express photo)

Pune Rural Police have identified nearly 100 persons who were part of groups that were involved in acts of arson and vandalism in Chakan on Monday, and they are likely to be arrested soon. Police are also trying to identify more miscreants and ascertain how the mobs were instigated.

As many as 20 vehicles were gutted and 70 more damaged in the industrial belts of Chakan and Khed when the agitation for Maratha reservation took a violent turn two days ago. The protesters had set buses and private vehicles ablaze, pelted stones and even attacked the police station in Chakan. The Pune-Nashik Highway was blocked for over seven hours by protesters. Eight police personnel, including three officers, sustained injuries in the stone-pelting by the mob.

“After initial investigation, we have identified at least 100 persons and more will be identified soon. Search has been launched for them and they will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Santosh Girigosavi of Chakan police station. On Wednesday, rallies were taken out in Shirur and Junnar to press for the demand for Maratha reservation. Both rallies, conducted amid heavy police presence, were peaceful.

Police teams have been looking through footage from CCTV cameras and images of the violence to identify those responsible. After identification of the suspects, police detained at least 10 persons late on Wednesday. “Some people are being questioned… arrests will be made on Thursday morning.” Said a senior officer from Pune Rural Police.

Earlier, police had registered an offence, which stated that as many as 4,000-5,000 protesters had turned violent. The actual number of those who resorted to violence would be smaller, said police.

Police have also invoked sections of the Highways Act and Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act, to take action against protesters who burnt tyres and blocked the highway, as per directives of the NGT’s Pune bench. In the FIR, police have said the estimated financial loss due to damage to property was between Rs 8 to 10 crore.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App