Maratha protest on Aug 9: Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nanded to get extra security cover

IN THE wake of the August 9 protest call made by Maratha groups, who are demanding reservation in jobs and education, officials said additional security cover would be extended to the districts of Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nanded range, which had witnessed violent protests in the last fortnight. Moreover, the state government has written to the Centre seeking central forces to deal with any possible law and order breakout.

Between July 19 and August 2, 345 cases have been registered across the state in connection to the Maratha agitation. Of this, while 109 cases have been registered in Kolhapur and the adjoining Satara district, 72 were lodged in the Nanded and Aurangabad ranges.

“These districts are the most sensitive and have witnessed sporadic violent protests since July 19. A decision has been taken to provide additional security cover in these areas. We have requested the Centre for additional forces, which would be deployed along with state forces in these sensitive areas,” said a senior official from the DGP office.

Sources said the SPs have been told to follow the standard operating procedures laid down in the police manual while handling protesters and refrain from opening fire. The decision on whether to allow Internet in these areas has been left to the SPs, who would need to consult their local inspector generals.

“We cannot snap Internet services throughout the state. It will cause a lot of inconvenience, especially in Mumbai and its satellite towns. But in areas where the agitation goes out of hand and there is an apprehension that mobile data could worsen the law and order situation, the local SP could snap Internet service until order is restored,” said the official. Last week, Internet services were snapped in Aurangabad and in Navi Mumbai where the protest had turned violent.

Moreover, additional forces would be deployed at train stations and all nodal entry and exit points of each district and city. “This to ensure that outsiders, who intend to cause violence, cannot participate in the protest,” said the official.

The preliminary assessment of the violence that had rocked parts of the state have indicated that in certain areas, the violence was pre-planned and those involved could be anti-social elements having past antecedents, said officials. In certain pockets, the protesters were not Marathas but belonged to different castes and religions, they claimed.

“Monday’s protest in the industrial town of Chakan looks to be planned in advance by anti-social elements, who arrived from the neighbouring districts and were seen carrying fuel cans and canes. Video footages show they started pelting stones immediately after the protest march. In Navi Mumbai, the clash that broke out in Koparkhairane village was owing to an old animosity between the members of the Agri community and the Mathadi Kamgars or head loaders,” said a senior official.

“Also, in certain pockets, those participating in the agitation were not Marathas and had come with the sole purpose of fomenting violence,” he added.

