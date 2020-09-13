Maratha Kranti Morcha delegation meets Governor

It further urged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to instruct the state government to take all possible steps so that the Maratha reservation remains unaffected. (File)

Three days after the Supreme Court stayed the Maratha quota for the current academic year in its interim order, a delegation of the Maratha Kranti Morcha met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to see how the Union government can be involved in the matter.

“There is a feeling in the community that the state government could not sustain the Maratha reservation in the SC. Now, people feel that the Union government should also intervene in this matter. So, it is important to know how the Union government can be involved in the matter,” said the letter to the Governor.

It further urged the Governor to instruct the state government to take all possible steps so that the Maratha reservation remains unaffected.

The letter was signed by Virendra Pawar, Vinod Sable and Prashant Sawant among others.

On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Maratha reservation stating that this is not just about Maharashtra but reservation issue is there in other states as well.

However, the delegation, in its letter to the Governor, accused the previous BJP-led government of registering false cases against Maratha youths for protests held for reservation.

“The youths had taken to the streets for reservation during the previous government. But, cases of serious offences have been registered against around 15,000 peaceful protesters. Such false offences need to be withdrawn immediately and instruction needs to be given to the state government about it,” it added.

The delegation accused School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad of violating the oath taken as a minister and sought her resignation for her unjust attitude towards Maratha youths.

“Soon after watching the news (SC stay on reservation) on television channels, Gaikwad announced the decision of stopping standard 11 admission process before seeing the final interim order… The unjust attitude of the minister against the Maratha community is a violation of oath, which includes the principle of equal treatment to all, taken as a minister,” the letter stated.

