Maratha boy, who scored 94.20% in SSC exam, commits suicide, say police

A 16-year-old boy from the Maratha community allegedly killed himself at his residence in Devlali village in Osmanabad district’s Kalamb taluka on Thursday. The teenager, Akshay Shahji Devkar, didn’t leave a suicide note, said police. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Shiradhon police station and police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Advertising

Assistant Sub-Inspector S B Bansode, who is investigating the case, said, “The incident took place recently. His parents and other family members are in a state of shock. They will come to the police station on Sunday. Attempts are on to understand the exact cause behind Akshay’s suicide.”

Akshay’s father is a farmer and has about five acres of land, said police. Akshay completed primary education at a school in Devlali village and later took admission at the Sane Guruji School in Latur district for further studies. Despite his family’s strained financial condition, Akshay studied hard in secondary school and scored 94.20 percent in SSC exams. He had applied in the first year junior college of the reputed Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur.

According to his family members, Akshay wanted to become a doctor. But he was reportedly tense about whether he would get admission in the college of his choice despite his high score in SSC exams.

Advertising

“He may have committed suicide due to this worry, but we are probing the case further…,” said an officer of the Shirdhona police station.

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who belongs to the Maratha community, expressed grief about the incident in a Facebook post. In the post, Sambhaji Raje stated that the incident has brought to light the ghusmat (suffocation) of the Maratha community “due to reservation”.