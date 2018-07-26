Maratha agitation: Suburban train services hit, BEST buses targeted

Cars torched by a mob near D Mart in Koparkhairane. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Cars torched by a mob near D Mart in Koparkhairane. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

SUBURBAN services came to a standstill after agitators blocked train lines and burnt buses, which affected traffic on arterial roads. While 56 train services were cancelled between Thane and Vashi railway stations on Wednesday, almost 25 buses belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were damaged. According to Central Railway (CR), the agitators staged a rail roko at Ghansoli station on the trans-harbor line for close to six hours. “We tried to remove the agitators from the tracks but they did not agree, which is why we had to suspend train services on the line. While we suspended train services at 10.30 am, it was resumed by 5 pm,” said a senior CR official.

Police in action against stone pelters at Vashi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Police in action against stone pelters at Vashi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The agitators also staged a rail roko at Thane railway station for a while. However, train services were not suspended on any of the lines.

Agitators also attempted a rail roko at Jogeshwari station but were dispersed quickly after the police intervened. “The protesters stopped a Churchgate-bound fast train for around eight minutes in the morning. But the railway police stepped in and the group dispersed immediately,” said a railway police official on the spot. Commuters had to walk from far-flung areas such as Shyam Nagar and Poonam Nagar to reach the railway station as protesters prevented autorickshaws and two-wheelers from plying. Vehicles were piled up for at least half-an-hour on the Western Express Highway as protesters sat on the roads and raised slogans.

As many as 21 buses of BEST were damaged with broken window panes and tyres deflated. An attempt was made to burn two buses of BEST. “While one BEST bus was burnt, at least eight seats in the other BEST bus were damaged. Only 3,211 buses from a total of 3,238 routes plied on Wednesday,” a senior BEST official said. Rickshaw and taxi drivers complained that their vehicles were damaged and they were told to get out of their vehicles. “I was driving on the Western Express Highway when the agitators came and started banging on my rickshaw. They asked me to go back home. As I was scared for life, I ran away,” Raju Gupta, an rickshaw driver, said.

Commuters walk with their luggage on Sion-Panvel Highway, which was closed by protesters for hours, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Commuters walk with their luggage on Sion-Panvel Highway, which was closed by protesters for hours, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Major traffic blocks were observed at Lokhandwala in Andheri, Teen Thath Naka in Thane and on the Eastern Express Highway. Shirish Gupta, a Chembur resident said, “As the number of vehicles on the roads were less, traffic was smooth on arterial roads. However, I returned home from office within an hour expecting the situation to get worse in the evening.”

