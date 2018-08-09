Maratha agitation: Shops, schools remain closed in Nagpur

Bandh and Morcha at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Bandh and Morcha at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The call given by Maratha organisations for shut-down across Maharashtra to press the demand of reservation received a good response in Nagpur city on Thursday with most shops, offices and schools remaining closed.

A tragedy was averted when police pulled away protesters lying on tracks just in time before a speeding train passed on Mankapur railway over-bridge in the city. Protesters had gathered at the bridge this morning, and around 12.30 pm, when police arrived on the spot, seven or eight of them rushed to the tracks and lay down, said inspector Mahesh Chavan. Police dragged them away moments before a train passed, he said.

While most shops, offices, schools and colleges remained closed in response to the Bandh call by Maratha organisations, no incident of violence was reported anywhere, police said.

