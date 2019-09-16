Maradu demolition case: As deadline nears, Kerala CM calls all-party meet

A DAY after leaders of political parties extended support to residents of four residential complexes near Kochi, which face demolition as per a Supreme Court order for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

According to a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting would be held Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai came out in support of the residents and flat owners. Balakrishnan, after visiting the flat owners, said the party would stand with them.

Chennithala said that if the court verdict has to be implemented, the owners should be compensated, he said.

However, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the court verdict should be implemented and compensation should be extracted from the builders.

Following the ultimatum from the Supreme Court that the four apartments should be demolished on or before September 20 and a compliance report be filed in the court on September 23, the Maradu municipality, respondent in the case, had initiated measures to implement the court verdict.

Last week, the officials had served notices on the residents to vacate the flats by Sunday and invited expression of interest from agencies which can pull down the highrises. However, in line with the dominating mood, the CPM and Congress members at Maradu municipal council demanded that the flats should not be demolished.

Flat owners’ representative and leader of Save Maradu Homes Shamsudeen Karunagappally said a petition would be moved in the High Court on Monday against the eviction notice. “We should not be punished for mistakes committed by government officials,” he said.