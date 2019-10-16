Maradu apartment demolition: Builder, two ex-officials held over CRZ violation

The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested a builder and two former officials of the local self-government department in connection with the criminal case pertaining to the construction of four apartment complexes in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at Maradu near Kochi.

Advertising

Legal action against the builders was part of the action plan submitted by the state government before the Supreme Court last month.

Explained: Brick by brick, how a municipality, govt, builders created a crisis in Kochi

According to police, builders conspired with panchayat officials to obtain building permits in the 2005-06 period, which were issued without mandatory clearance from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Advertising

Those arrested are Sani Francis, the managing director of Holy Faith Builders, which constructed the Holy Faith H2O apartment complex in Maradu, along with M Asharaf and P E Joseph, the then Maradu panchayat secretary and office superintendent, respectively.

Another builder, Alfa Ventures managing director Paul Raj, has moved the High Court over a case against him for construction of the Alfa Serene Apartment complex.