Maradu apartment complexes: No going back, says SC on demolition order

The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that there was no going back on its order to demolish the four apartment complexes constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Kerala’s

“No going back. Order is order,” Justice Arun Mishra remarked as Senior Advocate R Basant, appearing for the builders, made several submissions regarding the land on which the complexes were constructed.

The court also turned down a plea by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) to direct the state to acquire the buildings and use it for public purposes, instead of demolishing it.

“You are too late. The answer is no,” Justice Mishra told Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the parties.

The bench also directed that the flat owners be paid Rs 25 lakh interim compensation keeping in view of the fact that the market price of the apartments, which were purchased by people several years ago, had gone up several times by now.

The court had earlier directed the state to pay Rs 25 lakh each to the flat owners and put in charge a committee under a retired judge to assess the individual damages to be paid to each resident.

The flat owners told the bench that the committee had said they should be paid the amount reflecting in their sale deeds and added that it was much less than Rs 25 lakh.

The bench also asked the builders to deposit Rs 20 crore with the committee responsible for disbursing compensation and damages to the flat owners.

The bench also asked the builders — whose assets it had ordered to be attached — to file an affidavit showing a list of their properties and bank account details.

It also said that the attachment will be relaxed to the extent to allow them to transfer the Rs 20 crore to the committee. On May 8, the top court had ordered the demolition of the four apartment complexes — totalling over 300 living units.