Maradu apartment case: Builder, two former panchayat officials arrested

The special investigation team of the crime branch, probing the irregularities in the construction of four apartment complexes in Kochi in violation of the norms of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), arrested a builder and two former panchayat officials Tuesday under graft charges. The four apartment complexes under the Maradu municipality jurisdiction have been ordered by the Supreme Court to be demolished for flouting the CRZ norms.

Advertising

The builder has been identified as Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Limited, which had constructed the H2O Holy Faith apartments, one of the four complexes in the dock. Mohd Ashraf and PE Joseph, secretary and junior superintendent of the erstwhile Maradu panchayat before it became a municipality, have also been taken into custody.

Cases have been registered against the trio for cheating, conspiracy and corruption. The trio would be produced before the vigilance court in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

Explained: Brick by brick, how a municipality, govt, builders created a crisis in Kochi

Advertising

These incidentally are the first arrests in the case. More arrests by the crime branch are likely in the days to come.

Earlier this month, the crime branch team had seized several documents from the offices of the Maradu municipality in connection with the four builders.

Over 300 families have been evacuated from the four apartment complexes this month in preparations for the demolition of the flats. The government plans to hand over the complexes to the agencies selected for demolition by the end of October.

The SC, while delivering the judgment on the case, had ordered the government to pay interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the resident homeowners. It has also frozen the assets and properties of the four builders.