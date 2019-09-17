Maradu apartment builders must be blacklisted: Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan

Former chief minister and veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan Tuesday called for strong legal action against the builders of the four apartment complexes in Kochi, ordered to be razed by the Supreme Court, for violation of norms of the Coastal Regulation Act. In a statement released to the press, Achuthanandan said the builders must be black-listed and legal action be taken against those who offered them undue favours to construct the apartments in violation of CRZ rules. His remarks came ahead of Tuesday’s all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the issue.

Advertising

Achuthanandan, the chairman of the state’s administrative reforms commission, lashed out at certain real-estate builders for carrying out construction activities in violation of laws and later obtaining a stay from the courts when the violations are pointed out. Not interfering in the process during the period of construction and sale of apartments and pinning the blame on the public at the time of completion of the legal process would amount to siding with corruption and violation of laws, the leader pointed out.

Differing from CPM’s stand, which has advocated against the demolition of the apartment complexes, the senior leader underlined that the verdict of the top court was in line with the country’s legal system.

He demanded that the leaders in the all-party meeting discuss all these issues, including the aspect of blacklisting the builders involved in the row. The four apartment complexes, ordered to be razed by the top court, are Holy Faith H2O, Golden Kayaloram, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove. All of these structures are situated within the jurisdiction of the Maradu municipality in Kochi. The apartments, which house over 350 families, are less than 15-years-old.

The homeowners, despite being served evacuation notices by the municipality, have stated that they will not leave their homes as their side has not been heard by the top court before delivering the verdict.