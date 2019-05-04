Manipur CM fetes search team of Maphou Dam boat tragedy, local hero

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday feted the search team who were part of the search operation in recovering three missing tourists of Maphou Dam boat tragedy including a boatman who rescued nine tourists when the boat tragedy struck.

Two makeshift boats carrying altogether 12 tourists capsized at the dam reservoir when a sudden storm hit the state on April 28. While nine tourists were rescued by the boatmen, three drowned.

As much as 35 personnel of NDRF, 14 personnel of Indian Navy, 41 villagers and teams of SDRF, Indian Red Cross Society took part in the search operation which ended on Friday afternoon after the bodies of the three missing tourists were found.

Among those who were feted by the Chief Minister was a 29 years old, boatman, Raingam LM of Ramrei village. Raingam rescued nine tourists and took them to safety when the boat the tourists were travelling capsized on the fateful day. Raingam is likely to be conferred with state bravery award.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren appreciated the teams for their efforts in searching the missing bodies in the risky zone.

Sharing the grief with the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, Biren Singh said the government is grateful that the search operation team could at least recover the bodies of the missing persons despite many hurdles being faced by the team.

The search operation lasted for six days despite best efforts put in by the teams. The depth of the reservoir was is around 150 ft and a length of around 15 km and with a freezing temperature as low as 5 degree Celsius.

Apart from using a helicopter for surface scanning the NDRF and Indian Navy also used SONAR technology under water.

Asserting that the show of exemplary courage by the teams has once again proved that they are second to none, he acknowledged the contributions of the Indian Navy and NDRF teams who came all the way from Vishakhapatnam and Arunachal Pradesh respectively to join in the search operation for the missing bodies.