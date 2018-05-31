Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Maoists torch seven vehicles at lake desilting site in Munger

Maoists torch seven vehicles at lake desilting site in Munger

Kharagpur sub-divional police officer Sanjeev Kumar said adequate security would be provided at the site to resume desilting work, which has to be complteted before onset of monsoon.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: May 31, 2018 11:22:46 am
Maoists torch seven vehicles at lake desilting site in Munger Kharagpur in Munger has been a Naxal-infested area. (Representational Image)
Related News

Maoists torched seven vehicles including a two-wheeler at Kharagpur lake desilting site in Munger. The state government has recently started desilting work of the lake that supplies water to various canals for irrigating fields in over 200 villages. The cost of the work has been set at Rs 86 crore.

Kharagpur police said the incident took place on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when ultras, who had been allegedly demanding levy from the contractor for working on a government project, reached the desilting site of Kharagpur lake and torched three tankers, three trucks and a motorcycle.

Kharagpur sub-divional police officer Sanjeev Kumar said adequate security would be provided at the site to resume desilting work, which has to be complteted before onset of monsoon.

No one from the construction company was pressent at the site when the incident took place. The police, however, had not received any levy complaint from the construction company, which has been given the contract by water resources ministry. Though Munger Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by LJP leader Vina Devi, water resources minister and JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also represented the constituency once.

Kharagpur in Munger has been a Naxal-infested area. Then Munger SP K Suresh Babu and four policemen were killed in 2005 at adjoining Laxmipur forests, once known for hideouts of Maoists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now