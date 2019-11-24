Watch: Maoists set vehicles on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Maoists on Sunday set fire to vehicles meant for construction work in the mining area of Kirandul in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. ANI reported that a total of nine vehicles, including a dumper and JCB, were set afire.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three Naxals were arrested and two women ultras surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, PTI quoted police as saying. The Maoists were apprehended near Timelwada village under Chintagufa police station limits by a security team on a search operation.

“The three were involved in two incidents of attacks on police teams in 2017 in Chintagufa area. They have been remanded in judicial custody,” a police official said.