Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

On seeing the security personnel, Maoists started firing at them, to which the police retaliated. (Representational photo)

An exchange of fire took place on Monday between Maoists and security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, a police official said. No casualty was reported from either side, he said.

The skirmish took place near the Kothi police outpost around 6.30 am when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti- Naxal unit of Maharashtra police, were on patrolling duty in a forest area near Koparsi village, the official said.

On seeing the security personnel, Maoists started firing at them, to which the police retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire continued for over an hour following which the rebels fled into the forest, he said. “There was no report of any casualty on either side,” he said, adding that combing operation was on in the area.

On May 1, at least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed after suspected Maoists attacked a police vehicle in Gadchiroli.

